Myles Garrett offers to help family of man killed in Louisville protest

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was moved by the story of David McAtee, and has offered to help the family of the man killed during protests in Louisville.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Garrett reached out via social media for contact information for McAtee, who was shot by law enforcement officers early Monday morning.

McAtee was at a protest over the death of George Floyd, and officers trying disperse the crowd said they were shot at and returned fire. McAtee was struck and killed, but his body remained in the street until around noon Monday.

Upon learning that none of the police officers had bodycams on, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer fired police Chief Steve Conrad.

“If anyone can get me in contact with the family, I’ll take care of anything they need,’’ Garrett wrote on social media. “No body cams??? Not one? Then left his corpse on the street? FOR 12 HOURS? Nah, man, this is despicable. He deserved better.#DavidMcAtee.’’

McAtee’s death is being investigated by the FBI, Kentucky State Police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.