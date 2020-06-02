NFL floats possibility of asking players’ union for salary givebacks

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 2, 2020, 2:22 PM EDT
Getty Images

If NFL games have to be played in empty stadiums this season, league revenues will decline, and the players’ share of the league revenues will also decline, which will result in lowering next year’s salary cap. But the league is apparently planning to float the idea to players that they should agree to take less money this year, rather than wait until next year.

According to a report published by NFL Media, unnamed people within the league are hoping to trim players’ base salaries this season to account for lost ticket revenue, rather than wait until next season.

That, of course, would not sit well with a lot of players, but the report says the union would be amenable to negotiating with the league about taking less this year, provided it avoids a steep cut to the salary cap next year.

The NFL is hoping to avoid the kind of labor strife that Major League Baseball is going through right now. MLB and its players’ union are so far apart on an agreement about how long this pandemic-shortened season will be, and how much of their salaries the players will collect, that some observers fear there will be no baseball season at all.

Few think the NFL is at risk of having to cancel its season, but NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith only puts the chances of the NFL having a season at six or seven on a scale of 1-10. Smith may have been expressing a degree of pessimism specifically because he sees the owners trying to twist the players’ arms to take less money.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “NFL floats possibility of asking players’ union for salary givebacks

  2. This is gonna be a “hard no” for the players, right JJ, Wilson, Rodgers…?

  3. How about the 70% of the league that are people of color take a meaningful stand. Take a stand in conjunction with the NBA and MLB, and say enough is enough. Until things get rectified with Colin Kaepernick, and until America and it’s corporations like the NFL, NBA and MLB start making changes, real, bonified, changes, then they pass on playing until they do. What would the country and Corporate America say then? At the very least they would listen.

  4. The players do the same work and take the same risk of injury that is potentially disabling; yet, the owners want to shift their risk of ownership to the players without transferring the commensurate proportion of owner profit and making the players a stakeholder = risk without commensurate reward.

    What a bunch of feeble owners who don’t have the guts to accept the risk of ownership in a business venture, but instead act like they are the employees, and the players are the risk-taking owners.

  6. Not going to happen. Large majority of the league are on small salaries that aren’t guaranteed. They worry about their roster spot year to year. If they lose a year on that money they will be facing even stiffer competition to make the team next year. Those guys will never make that money back.

  7. In a sport where contracts are not gauranteed that’s a bitter pill to swallow to voluntarily give up money.

  8. Modify every actively rostered players contracts to a guarantee them for this year AND next year, and it has a chance. Many of these players won’t even be on rosters next year, and could care less about a potential salary cap reduction for the person taking their roster spot next year.

  9. The players do the same work and take the same risk of injury that is potentially disabling;
    _____________________________________________

    Players get paid very handsomely to do so. Don’t pretend they are somehow being exploited by the owners/league. If you have a problem with how players are treated your beef should be with the players union. They are charged with protecting their members and getting them the best deal possible.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.