NFL teams will not have joint practices this year

Getty Images

The NFL will not permit teams to have joint practices this summer.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed all 32 teams today that joint practices will be banned this year, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Although the league is still hoping to move forward with training camps opening next month, and the preseason and regular season beginning on time, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced some changes. One is today’s decision to have all training camps at team facilities, and another is the decision not to have joint practices.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said last month that he would be hesitant to schedule joint practices for fear that players on another team could pass the coronavirus to players on his team. That concern was apparently widespread enough within the league and the medical experts who were consulted that the decision was made not to have any joint practices at all.