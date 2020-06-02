Report: Teams will remain at their facilities for training camp

Getty Images

The NFL is planning for teams to hold training camps on the usual schedule this summer, but it appears there will be changes to operations.

One appears to be that teams that usually head away for camp may be staying at home as the league continues to make adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pete Yanity of WSPA in Spartanburg, South Carolina reports that the league is expected to officially announce on Tuesday that no teams will be traveling to alternate sites for camp this summer.

Spartanburg is the home of Wofford College, which has been the training camp home of the Panthers since they entered the league in 1995. Joe Person of TheAthletic.com confirms that the team will be staying home a few days after General Manager Marty Hurney talked to him about that possibility.

“We’re just looking at all the scenarios right now, and there’s been no decisions made in that regard,” Hurney said. “We’ll just wait and see what the circumstances are and what are the best decisions when it comes down to the health and safety to everybody in our organization. There’s still more questions than answers at this point.”

Nine other teams held camp away from their home facilities last season. One of those teams is the Raiders, who were already said to be considering holding camp at their new facility in Henderson, Nevada rather than returning to Napa. Another is the Cowboys, who have been planning for a camp involving a trip to Oxnard, California as well as for one at their home site.