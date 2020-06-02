Seahawks sign Colby Parkinson

Getty Images

The Seahawks have a member of their 2020 draft class under contract.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has signed fourth-round pick Colby Parkinson. The tight end is the first of the team’s eight draft picks to agree to a four-year deal.

Parkinson had 48 receptions for 589 yards during his final season at Stanford, but saw his touchdown total drop from seven in 2018 to just one last season.

Parkinson was one of two tight ends the Seahawks drafted in April. They also picked up Stephen Sullivan in the seventh round. The two rookies join Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, Luke Willson and Jacob Hollister on the depth chart in Seattle.