Sean McVay: Rams team meeting “an amazing learning experience for me”

Getty Images

Add the Rams to the list of teams that put football aside when they gathered for team meetings on Monday so that players had a space to share their feelings about the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a police officer last week.

Head coach Sean McVay said on a Tuesday conference call that they called off all football meetings in favor of an open forum fo discussion.

“It was really powerful, the amount of guys that had the strength to stand up to share their experiences,” McVay said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “You talk about an amazing learning experience for me.”

Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day agreed with McVay by calling it a “very powerful” experience from his perspective.

McVay added that he’d be supportive of players if they chose to make an on-field demonstration at any point this season.