Sean Payton links upcoming election to needed change

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 2, 2020, 12:37 PM EDT
Getty Images

Most members of the NFL community who have spoken out about recent events have done so apolitically, giving statements that don’t mention any particular election or elected official. Saints coach Sean Payton has made a different kind of statement.

Payton today posted two pictures on Twitter, one of George Floyd and one of Ahmaud Arbery, and wrote a brief statement that referenced the upcoming election.

“Were Murdered not Killed on Video. How many have we not seen? 22 weeks from today for change,” Payton wrote.

That’s not quite an endorsement of Joe Biden or a denunciation of Donald Trump, but it’s clear that Payton believes America needs a change on Election Day, which is 22 weeks from today.

Football coaches rarely make waves politically, but Payton must feel strongly enough about the recent events in America — and secure enough in his position — to finally say enough is enough.

24 responses to “Sean Payton links upcoming election to needed change

  1. Kudo to you Mr. Payton. The more the enlightened citizens of our nation speak up against police brutality and racism, the better off our country will be. Don’t worry haters, you’ll still get your football.

  2. Yes, 22 weeks until you are able to vote for a 78 year old white man who said if you don’t vote for him, “you ain’t black.”

    But keep believing you aren’t perpetuating the problem by choosing the “lesser of two evils.” Pathetic.

  3. Well, I guess going from an egomanical madmen to a sexual predator may be a step up. As I said back in 2016.. Really? Is this is the best we can do?

  4. So then Obama was responsible for Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown by that same logic

  6. Here is a hint to the media. We do not CARE what athletes and celebs opinions are. Meida makes it seem like their opinions carry much more weight than the common person’s. And these people are so far out of touch with reality anyway

  8. So, did he say that when people were killed by cops when Obama was President and Biden was Vice-president?

  9. Somehow, I don’t think he is talking about throwing out the Democrats who totally control Minneapolis or in any of the other Democrat-controlled cities that are complete disasters.

    These protests are nothing more than anti-Trump rallies. At least the media and the protesters aren’t pretending they are about Mr. Floyd anymore. The looters are like the guy in Forrest Gump who hits Jenny and blames President Johnson for why he did it.

  12. I recall the last administration having quite a few problems with race riots and burning cities. But Biden seems to forget that….

  13. Props to Payton! Yesterday the leader of the “free world” was old fashioned scary! Another 4 years with this guy QB-ing America! Need to pull the plug on this experiment.

  14. Joe Biden to his donors: “nothing will fundamentally change”. We’re screwed with either of those two jerks. America deserves better choices than Trump and Biden.

  15. Well, I guess going from an egomanical madmen to a sexual predator may be a step up. As I said back in 2016.. Really? Is this is the best we can do?

    —————————–

    Trump is actually an admitted sexual predator so i’m not sure this is a valid point.

  16. Absolutely need a change. Anyone who votes (again?!) for Trump isn’t very bright (and probably a racist).

  18. Trump supporters won’t be able to vote in 22 weeks, because they will be too busy posting 100 comments on every football story in order to criticize the media that they are choosing to read and comment on.

  19. I learned long ago speaking out on politics or religion is often treading on thin ice.
    Just saying…

  20. What this country NEEDS is better candidates to run for office. I’m not one who should (believe me), but we need good people to be in office to make positive change. Enough with the lifelong politicians who have had plenty of time and done nothing. We do need change, but until we stop electing the same ole, same ole…nothing will ever change. Trump was elected based off of this premise…Right or wrong he was elected because people were tired of the same rhetoric and no results. If you want him out…GO VOTE. I personally think we can do better all across the board! Now let’s start electing people who care about the American people, lets be willing to meet half way, let’s do some homework on who we electing, let’s care about our country…GO VOTE…CARE!!! We make the change…not them. We have the power…not them!

  22. If you want change vote for Jo Jorgansen. This two party system is coming off the hinges. Try something different. Some much hypocrisy in American politics.

  23. daysend564 says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:44 pm
    No president is going to stop people from committing crimes.
    —————————-
    This.

  24. @ForWhomTheBellTolls
    But in fairness, Biden forgets pretty much everything nowadays..
    #YouKnowTheThing

