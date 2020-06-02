Texans add to analytics department

Getty Images

The Texans added some help for their analytics operation, bringing in a pair of employees with non-football backgrounds.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans hired Curtis Goodwin as a performance data scientist and Kevin Clark as a football data and applications engineer.

Goodwin was chair of the mathematics department at Boswell High School in Fort Worth. There, he supervised 14 math teachers and was an assistant basketball coach.

Clark, a former software engineer for Intel, had previously worked for the Arizona Coyotes as a research and data development data engineer.