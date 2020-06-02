The Simms top 40 QB countdown, No. 30: Gardner Minshew II

Getty Images

A year ago, most NFL fans wouldn’t have known the difference between Gardner Minshew and Marvin Gardens. This year, Minshew comes in at No. 30 on the Chris Simms top 30 quarterback countdown.

The Jaguars quarterback showed plenty as a rookie, thanks to a Week One broken collarbone suffered by Nick Foles. Minshew would start 12 games, with the Jaguars going .500 in those contests. He threw 21 touchdown passes against only six interceptions. He generated more than 3,200 yards. He did enough to get the franchise to go all-in with the sixth-round draft pick as a potential franchise quarterback.

The bar is low for Minshew and the Jaguars in 2020, which is actually a good thing. It will be easy for him and for the team to meet expectations, given that the expectations are and will be so low.

If they overachieve, Minshew will secure his future in Jacksonville — and he’ll rise in the quarterback rankings as 2021 approaches. If they fail, a housecleaning may be coming for the Jaguars.

Bet the over. The addition of offensive coordinator Jay Gruden has been one of the more overlooked moves of the offseason. The offense will improve. Minshew likely will improve. And the Jaguars, while not ready to get back to the brink of the Super Bowl, will quite possibly move in a different direction.