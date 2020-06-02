The Simms top 40 QB ranking, No. 29: Teddy Bridgewater

Getty Images

Four years ago, some believed Teddy Bridgewater would enjoy a breakout season in his third year in the NFL. Then came a horrific non-contact knee injury during a late-August practice, and Bridgewater’s career was derailed. For multiple years.

He missed all of 2016 and barely played in 2017. He spent 2018 mostly on the bench in New Orleans, and then in 2019 the opportunities came. Five games, five wins.

It caught the attention of teams looking for quarterbacks, and it landed for Bridgewater the kind of contract few thought he’d ever get, from the Panthers.

He comes in at No. 29 on the Chris Simms top 40 quarterback countdown, a spot that would have been hard to imagine just a year ago. But it has worked out for Bridgewater, and it will be interesting to see if he can build on what he achieved last season.