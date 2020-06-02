Timmy Jernigan says agreement with Texans is off, won’t be joining Houston

Getty Images

When the Houston Texans determined they could no longer pursue a re-signing of defensive tackle D.J. Reader due to the price tag, they pivoted to add former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan instead.

Now it appears they’ll have neither Reader or Jernigan on the roster in 2020.

In a posting to his instagram account Tuesday night, Jernigan said he would not be joining the Texans after all.

“Guess I’m not goin to Houston..but the show not ova,” he wrote on his instagram stories.

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Jernigan never passed a physical with the team after agreeing to a one-year, $3.75 million deal on April 1. The Texans are now evaluating other veteran alternatives for the spot.

Houston added TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock with their first selection in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft. Blacklock will be relied upon that much more with Jernigan no longer set to join the team.

Jernigan played in 10 games for the Eagles last season with nine starts, recording two sacks and 10 total tackles. He has missed 19 games over the last two seasons due to injury.