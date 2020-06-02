Trent Williams: I know importance of having good QB, Jimmy Garoppolo is one

Getty Images

Trent Williams heard “rumblings” that Joe Staley might retire after the 2019 season and said that made him pay close attention to the 49ers as he tried to find a trade out of Washington.

Staley did retire and Williams landed with the Niners in an April trade. One of the reasons why the 49ers were appealing to Williams was the presence of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

While Garoppolo came in for some criticism after the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, Williams said he believes “he has proven that he’s a quarterback you can win with” by getting the team that far. Williams added that he doesn’t feel he’s played with many players like that over the course of his career.

“From being in my position, not having a lot of success in the league, having a good quarterback and having a kind of musical chairs back there, I know the importance of it,” Williams told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “So I’m extremely happy just to be part of an offense that really don’t need me to win. I [just] add to it.”

Williams has played in two playoff games over the course of his career and he and the 49ers both hope that this year’s trade will lead to more of them.