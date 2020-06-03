20 years ago today, I stumbled into this business

Getty Images

The 20th anniversary of PFT is coming next year. Today is the 20th anniversary of the moment that laid the foundation for the launch of PFT.

On this morning in 2000, I noticed on the long-defunct NFLTalk.com (it’s now apparently a message board) a call for writers. So I decided, “What the hell? I’ll give it a try.”

I threw something together (I can’t remember the topic), sent it in, and waited. Within a couple of weeks, I had what was an unpaid gig to produce two columns per week. Over the course of the next 10 months, I did more and more and more — as much as they would let me do. I didn’t get paid, but I didn’t care. I liked doing it, and I had a feeling that the whole thing potentially could lead to something positive.

At the time I had no idea it would lead to anything like where it is now. There was no plan other than to put in the work, have fun while doing it, and hope that the audience would grow. It has, and it’s now become a platform that we use to continue the simple mission of updating and analyzing all relevant NFL news and rumors and, especially in light of recent events, to promote the greater good whenever and wherever possible.

I’ll never take this platform or those who visit it for granted. We’re here to serve you. I tried to create a place where I would spend my own time, and we appreciate that you continue to spend your time here, especially at a time when there are so many different things to which your time can be devoted.

So here’s to another 20. And maybe another 20. Since this isn’t really work for me, it’s work I intend to keep doing until they roll me down into the ravine behind the PFT Barn, hopefully after I have expired.