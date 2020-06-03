20 years ago today, I stumbled into this business

Posted by Mike Florio on June 3, 2020, 10:34 AM EDT
The 20th anniversary of PFT is coming next year. Today is the 20th anniversary of the moment that laid the foundation for the launch of PFT.

On this morning in 2000, I noticed on the long-defunct NFLTalk.com (it’s now apparently a message board) a call for writers. So I decided, “What the hell? I’ll give it a try.”

I threw something together (I can’t remember the topic), sent it in, and waited. Within a couple of weeks, I had what was an unpaid gig to produce two columns per week. Over the course of the next 10 months, I did more and more and more — as much as they would let me do. I didn’t get paid, but I didn’t care. I liked doing it, and I had a feeling that the whole thing potentially could lead to something positive.

At the time I had no idea it would lead to anything like where it is now. There was no plan other than to put in the work, have fun while doing it, and hope that the audience would grow. It has, and it’s now become a platform that we use to continue the simple mission of updating and analyzing all relevant NFL news and rumors and, especially in light of recent events, to promote the greater good whenever and wherever possible.

I’ll never take this platform or those who visit it for granted. We’re here to serve you. I tried to create a place where I would spend my own time, and we appreciate that you continue to spend your time here, especially at a time when there are so many different things to which your time can be devoted.

So here’s to another 20. And maybe another 20. Since this isn’t really work for me, it’s work I intend to keep doing until they roll me down into the ravine behind the PFT Barn, hopefully after I have expired.

7 responses to “20 years ago today, I stumbled into this business

  1. Congrats, Mr. Florio.
    You’re living the dream of many NFL fans.

    I rarely agree with many of your more social points, and I still firmly believe your reporting can be rather slanted on this site, but I do enjoy it, nonetheless, as it’s my favorite daily hit of NFL news.
    Hopefully that roll down the ravine is a long ways off.

  2. Pay it forward Mikey. Send out a call to writers to support young grads trying to build a resume.

  3. This site is often annoying, frequently stupid, sometimes insightful, occasionally enlightening and I often disagree with some of the crap that is written here. But, I always enjoy it. It is my go-to place for NFL information and the first place I look when my computer comes on in the morning. (The news can wait.)
    Thanks for your hard/enjoyable work. I’m glad you found something you love to do, because there are a lot of us who love to read it, even when you’re wrong.
    Peace to your house.

  4. Ah, I remember those early days. Came aboard around 2001-2002.

    Congrats, Mike Florio, you’ve done something rare & truly great. #respect

    PS – bring back Turd Watch!

  6. I mostly recall the early days of sitting on my couch with my laptop and going back and forth with you and the snarky comments during MNF. Sidebar discussions with your old AOL address also. Fun Times

  7. Oh the early days with the hamster wheel crashing and the fake Bradshaw death. Those were the days. Oh and Stinkston. Loved when you added that. RIP Len.

