Aaron Rodgers: It’s never been about the flag

Saints quarterback Drew Brees touched off a lot of reactions on Wednesday when he said he will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag when asked about the possibility of players taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem before games this season.

Most of those reactions pointed out that Colin Kaepernick and players who took a knee were doing so to protest police brutality and racial inequality rather than the United States flag. Another veteran NFL quarterback noted the same later in the day.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a picture of himself locking arms with teammates before a game and pointed out that some were critical of that approach as well.

“A few years ago we were criticized for locking arms in solidarity before the game. It has NEVER been about an anthem or a flag,” Rodgers wrote. “Not then. Not now. Listen with an open heart, let’s educate ourselves, and then turn word and thought into action.”

Outside of posting a black square on Instagram to observe Blackout Tuesday, this is Rodgers’ first public comment since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer late last month.

  2. Listen to the man. It was NEVER about the flag. That’s a cop-out. It’s about inequality, injustice, “every person created equally”’ and police brutality with our black brothers and sisters bearing the brunt of the injustice.

  3. Arron Rogers is right. It never was about the flag or our anthem or disrespecting our troops. It was about racial inequality. Never has it been true that all people are created equally in this country. It is past time to stop hating, stop keeping people down and then blaming them for being down.

  4. Bullies and liars manipulate the language around an act of conscience to portray it in the most unflattering and dishonest light….and they do so to say, “shut up” and “don’t complain”… it is a method used by bullies intent on intimidating or maligning others into conformity with their worldview.

  5. If it wasn’t about the flag, why do it during the Anthem?

    It was never about your protest; it was about when & how you did it.

  7. The people who wanted to make it about the flag didn’t want to address the issue, and wanted to keep covering up for bad officers like the 4 perps in MN.

    How’s that working out?

  8. “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color.”
    -Colin Kaepernick

    I’m definitely not saying Kaepernick was wrong to do what he did, but to say it was never about the flag, at all, is a bit disingenuous.

  9. It’s not about the flag, but it is in the sense of how things are going to change. This flag of our country gives us the right to a jury of our peers if we are accused of wrongdoing, not to be murdered by those who swore to protect. It gives us the right to protest when an injustice happens to person like Mr. George. The flag has given the right of equality. The people we elect and hire that aren’t letting everyone live in true freedom and equality.

