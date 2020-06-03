Another positive COVID-19 test at SoFi Stadium construction site

Getty Images

Another worker on the construction site for SoFi Stadium has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to nine known cases.

According to Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, the new case was revealed to trade partners by the joint venture overseeing the project.

The latest positive test came from a worker who was last on site May 28, felt ill, and was tested the same day. He is reportedly self-quarantining at home with “minor symptoms.”

The worker was part of a crew working on an artificial lake at the park south of the stadium itself. The other crew members are being tested as a precaution.

Earlier this week, there was a notification of three more positive tests.

The first event at the stadium is scheduled to be a Rams-Saints preseason game on Aug. 14, with the Chargers scheduled to play the Cowboys two days later.