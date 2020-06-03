Backlash from Michael Thomas, among others, forces Drew Brees to clarify comments

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who possibly has political aspirations, may be rethinking his future career choices after jumping onto a third rail with both feet on Wednesday.

Brees, at a critical moment in American history that has caused many to reconsider the message arising from the anthem protests launched by Colin Kaepernick in 2016, has reiterated his objection to the method.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees said.

Apart from the remark making “Drew Brees” on the Twitter’s top trending topics as of this posting, one of his most important teammates has posted a couple of tweets that, given the context, seem to be a message to Brees.

“He don’t know no better,” Thomas initially said.

Thomas later added: “We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that.”

Brees has since provided a statement to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com.

“I love and respect my teammates and I stand right there with them in regards to fighting for racial equality and justice,” Brees said. “I also stand with my grandfathers who risked their lives for this country and countless other military men and women who do it on a daily basis.”

Brees may have more to do to put the toothpaste back in the tube on this one. There’s a chance that, ultimately, he may just have to find a way to coexist with the uncontained dental product.