Backlash from Michael Thomas, among others, forces Drew Brees to clarify comments

Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who possibly has political aspirations, may be rethinking his future career choices after jumping onto a third rail with both feet on Wednesday.

Brees, at a critical moment in American history that has caused many to reconsider the message arising from the anthem protests launched by Colin Kaepernick in 2016, has reiterated his objection to the method.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees said.

Apart from the remark making “Drew Brees” on the Twitter’s top trending topics as of this posting, one of his most important teammates has posted a couple of tweets that, given the context, seem to be a message to Brees.

He don’t know no better,” Thomas initially said.

Thomas later added: “We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that.”

Brees has since provided a statement to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com.

“I love and respect my teammates and I stand right there with them in regards to fighting for racial equality and justice,” Brees said. “I also stand with my grandfathers who risked their lives for this country and countless other military men and women who do it on a daily basis.”

Brees may have more to do to put the toothpaste back in the tube on this one. There’s a chance that, ultimately, he may just have to find a way to coexist with the uncontained dental product.

48 responses to "Backlash from Michael Thomas, among others, forces Drew Brees to clarify comments

  1. Everyone knows Brees’ politics, so his statement shouldn’t surprise anyone on either side of the divide.

  3. Good for Brees sticking up for what he believes in. Is this a crime? Or racist? Give me a break.

  5. Like many others, Brees is off-base on this. Kneeling doesn’t disrespect the flag just because it has occurred during the national anthem. Don’t confuse the timing of it with the message, Drew.

    I support our troops wholeheartedly – they put their lives on the line every day (past and present), and they deserve (and have earned) our respect for what they do/did, especially with it not being a choice of their own. With that said, it is freedom of speech to kneel in response to police violence and abuse of power.

    You don’t have to agree with it, Drew, but don’t try to justify it and compartmentalize it as all being a disrespect to the flag and veterans. That argument just isn’t flying these days, Drew.

  9. When did we become so intolerant of those with reasonable disagreements? It’s troubling, and it spans both sides of the political spectrum.

  10. Thomas is about to see his throws cut this year. See how many big plays he is making without the ball in his hands.

  11. Obviously brees dont stand by what he said the 1st time. If he did he wouldnt have tried ti clear it up

  13. Kneeling has never been a sign of disrespect in any human tradition. It is not disrespectful of veterans.

    I can understand that sitting would be.

    Standing and kneeling are both signs of respect. This “controversy” is fueled by white guilt.

    Fact: A higher percentage of African Americans serve in the military than whites.

    Enough.

  14. I respect Brees opinion but more importantly I’m proud of him for stating what he believes in a time of cancel culture where if your viewpoint falls outside of what liberal elites want it to be you are excoriated.

  16. Who cares? In the real world one can believe kneeling for the flag is a bad idea even while supporting the cause of the protest.

  17. Uh,Drew. What do you think your grandfathers were fighting for? “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” Get it???

  19. “Jumping on to the third rail” is a right on target statement. If I was an NFL player at this point I would just say “that was his choice” and leave it at that.

  20. NEVER apologize for anything you say, or any opinion you express. If someone else has a problem with something you say that’s THEIR problem. Tired of this political correctness thing we are supposed to be free to feel the way we want period… End of Story

  22. My father fought in the South Pacific theater during WWII. During that time there were Nazis in the American South POW camps that were treated better than his relatives here at home. Look it up—you can’t make this stuff up. Drew Brees’ American experience is different than most people of color. Which is why there is such a MAJOR disconnect on this subject on this forum.

  23. Sacramento Kings announcer Grant Napear was forced to resign after more than 30 years for say All Lives Matter……shouldn’t Brees have to retire for saying the same thing?

  24. mjb says:
    June 3, 2020 at 2:23 pm
    Thomas is about to see his throws cut this year. See how many big plays he is making without the ball in his hands.

    …and the Saints will lose more games than they win.

  25. I exercise my right…I will take a stand and Kneel and kneel and kneel..I don’t care what Brees thinks or anyone else does either. Thank you for standing up Michael Thomas! I will never stand for anthem again until justice is served to all equally. I will stand for the pledge of allegiance with a fist in the air. I will practice this civil protest until the words in the anthem and pledge of allegiance no longer rings hollow.

  26. I think we ALL stand with our grandfathers who risked their lives for this country.

    It is convenient to forget, however, that they didn’t all serve together because of the color of their skin.

  27. “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,”

    And apparently that’s a bad thing now?
    I’m with him.

  28. It’s sad that it always devolves into “if you’re not with us, then you’re against us”, but that also explains why progress is slow.

  29. wischeddar says:
    I guess you can’t have a different opinion anymore.
    ————–
    Everyone has their opinion. Brees has an opinion, Thomas has a different one.

  30. I’m not seeing much of an inflammatory statement from either Thomas or Brees.

    Brees said his Truth. And so did Thomas.

    Seems like they agree to disagree to me.
    I could be wrong.

  31. Let’s not forget something about kneeling. When Kaepernick started his protest, he sat on the bench. Then he got in a dialog with Nate Boyer, former Seahawk and a Green Beret veteran. Boyer suggested Kaepernick kneel rather than sit, to show that it was a respectful, somber form of protest.

    And yet even Drew Brees doesn’t seem to know this, doesn’t seem to have learned that the point of kneeling is to protest, but with respect. I’m sorry to see that Brees has swallowed the false narrative that those kneeling are “disrespecting the flag” or the military.

  32. Anyone who looks at life as either black or white is in for a hard time. I see it too often as an educator. Most issues, frankly, are a shade of grey. Brees and Thomas both need to understand that a man’s perspective is shaped by his unique experiences and background. Seek to understand rather than judge, avoid thinking your opinion is gospel, and your relationships will likely improve. In this case, you may even win a Super Bowl. Though I hope not–I am a Falcons fan.

  33. I agree with Brees. Can’t believe that his statement could be taken as controversial.

  34. Brees didn’t need to say that, specifically, at this point in time even though he isn’t wrong for doing so. He believes it so he should be able to say it. That being said, Michael Thomas is a moron.

  35. HagemeisterPark says:
    June 3, 2020 at 2:21 pm
    They kneel = I quit watching.

    —————

    They already knelt, and you are still here. Let’s try to be a little more truthful here, if possible.

  36. Amazing that someone can’t say something as simple as “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Don’t understand why Brees has to put the toothpaste back into the tub. It IS possible to disagree with disrespecting the flag but also agree with the underlying injustice.

  38. I predict the Saints won’t be making the Super Bowl this year. Can’t imagine what that locker room is going to be like.

  40. Brees just wants to make clear that he prioritizes shallow displays of patriotism over civil rights.

  41. It’s nice to see teammates getting along just before the season starts, it may cause friction the whole season which the Saints don’t need because this is probably Brees’ last season.

  43. Unfortunately we must stop having the anthem at games and stop displaying the flag. If that’s what we’ve got to do to prevent disrespect than that’s what we should do.

  44. touchdowndances says:

    They already knelt, and you are still here. Let’s try to be a little more truthful here, if possible.
    ———————
    I wasnt aware because I wasnt watching. I came back when I heard their political diplays during my game watching were done with.

  45. Brees said what he said, he respects the flag, good for him. He also stands with his brothers in the locker room against racism, good for him.

    whats the problem ?

  46. Kneeling doesn’t disrespect the flag. The flag is all about liberation and supports the protests.

    But then the people that don’t like it are the same ones that worship the president, a man as though he’s some sort of false idol. The sort that are ok with children being brainwashed by ‘pledging allegiance’ at school. Ridiculous.

  47. Kneeling has never been a sign of disrespect. It’s a sign of humility or obeisance. This goes back hundreds, if not thousands of years.

    Kaepernick specifically changed from sitting to kneeling so it wouldn’t be construed as disrespectful.

    Brees has no business accusing anyone of disrespecting the flag. He should be ashamed of himself.

