Bengals reopen stadium apparel store

Getty Images

As NFL teams slowly get back to work, that extends beyond the football teams themselves, and to the business operations as well.

The latest example comes from Cincinnati, where the Bengals’ Pro Shop at Paul Brown Stadium reopened today.

The team apparel store had been closed since March, when most of Ohio shut down. In reopening, the shop announced that it will allow no more than 25 people in the store at a time, encourage masks and social distancing and prevent customers from trying on clothes. Restrooms will be closed to the public.

The Bengals’ best selling apparel items are Joe Burrow jerseys.