Bills reopened facility on Tuesday

Getty Images

The Bills have reopened their team facility.

New York gave the go-ahead for Buffalo and the surrounding area to move into the next phase of the reopening of businesses that were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic last month and the team had employees back in the building on Tuesday.

A team spokesman said, via the Buffalo News, that a “very limited” number of people have returned to the facility in Orchard Park while most employees will continue to work remotely. Coaches and players who aren’t rehabbing from injuries will remain part of that group until further notice.

The Bills also learned Tuesday that they will be holding training camp at their facility as the NFL has barred teams from traveling to other locations for camp this year. The Bills had been set to go to St. John Fisher College again this summer.