DeAndre Baker’s lawyer: We have the case won

Getty Images

Giants cornerback Deandre Baker is not taking part in the team’s offseason program after being arrested on armed robbery charges in Florida last month because the team wants him to focus on his legal issues.

Baker’s attorney remains confident those legal issues will be going away sooner rather than later. Patrick G. Patel said shortly after the arrest that the charges would be dismissed and told Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv this week that he thinks they could be dropped by the end of the week.

“I think we’ve got the case won, to be honest with you. I think it’s only a matter of time,” Patel said. “But it’s the kid’s life. This kid will get suspended and lose his job, and then the case gets dismissed and what have we done? So everybody’s taking a wait and see approach.”

Baker is out on bail and was granted permission to travel to New Jersey to take part in team activities, although it doesn’t look like there will be any of them until training camp gets going this summer.