Ed Reed has strong words for Drew Brees

Add Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed to the list of people who object to the sentiments of Saints quarterback Drew Brees regarding anthem protests.

“I see Drew Brees trying to do his part in keeping black folk down,” Reed said in a video posted on social media. “You’re a straight sucker for that sh-t, Drew Brees. We all got kids so I’m gonna try to mind what I say right now.

“Drew Brees, you’re a straight sucker, man. You’re a sucker for that, bro. Why you think all these young people are out here protesting? Why you think they’re out here protesting? The looting, I can see you speaking on the looting and saying that’s bad, you don’t support that. But why you think all these young people are out here protesting?

“I really ain’t got no more words for you, bro. You’re a sucker, man. Straight BS, man. Straight BS. And for all my Saints fans, for all my New Orleans people who still like your ass just because they want to win games, y’all are right with him. You understand? Drew Brees, you’re a sucker. You’re gonna be a sucker, you understand? Punk, man.”

Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens retweeted the Reed video, with this message: “What he said!”

Reed is a Louisiana native, so his words will carry extra weight than if he’d been born and raised in another state.