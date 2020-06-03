Fox bringing Jonathan Vilma onto NFL broadcast team

Getty Images

Jonathan Vilma is back in the NFL, at least as a broadcaster.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the former Jets and Saints linebacker is leaving his job as an ESPN college analyst to join Fox.

Vilma is expected to be paired with Kenny Albert on game broadcasts, replacing Ronde Barber. Barber’s contract was not renewed.

The 38-year-old Vilma is the third former ESPN talent hired by Fox, along with play-by-play man Adam Amin and talk show host Will Cain.

Fox is still looking for an analyst for their No. 2 team with Kevin Burkhardt, after CBS hired Charles Davis away. They were interested in Greg Olsen before the veteran tight end signed with the Seahawks for another year, and could look toward Daryl Johnston or Mark Schlereth for the short term, according to the report.