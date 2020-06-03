Giants facility reopened on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Jets aren’t the only New Jersey-based NFL team that’s back in their training facility on Wednesday.

Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports that the Giants have also reopened their facility. Like the Jets, the Giants have only brought back a limited number of employees as they make their way back toward full operations after shutting down along with the rest of the league in March.

NFL guidelines limit teams to having 75 people at facilities at any one time. Coaches and players who aren’t rehabbing injuries are not allowed to be part of that group. There’s been some talk about having coaches back in the building in the near future, but it looks increasingly unlikely that players will be back before training camp.

The Giants will be holding that camp at their New Jersey facility. That’s the same place they’ve held it in recent years, so the league’s move to bar teams from going away for camp had no effect on the Giants’ plans.