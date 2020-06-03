Jakobi Meyers wants to be “levels ahead” of where he was mentally last year

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers made the Patriots as an undrafted free agent last year and went on to catch 26 passes for 359 yards in 15 appearances as a rookie.

Building on that performance could be complicated by the move to a virtual offseason program due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Meyers doesn’t think that’s the area of his game in need of the most work. Meyers said that he doesn’t “need a football field to know what my assignment is” and the mental part of the game has been his focus over the last few months.

“Mentally, I want to be levels ahead of where I was last year,” Meyers said, via the team’s website. “Understanding not only what we’re doing but also why we’re doing it. Earning trust to make the right play. I want to build on last year. It was a nice stepping stone, but I want to keep building and growing.”

Meyers joins Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry, Mohamed Sanu and Gunner Olszewski as returning receivers from last season. Marqise Lee and Damiere Byrd joined the team as veteran free agents and four players will be trying to do the same thing Meyers did after going undrafted last year.