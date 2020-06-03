James Conner says people made too much of his shirtless workout pics

James Conner on Twitter

Steelers running back James Conner tweeted some pictures of himself working out shirtless, which created a stir — and even some concerns from fans that he might be making himself too muscular. Conner is laughing that off.

Conner told reporters that he benefited from a good camera angle, that his muscles come primarily from good genetics, and that no one needs to worry that he’s putting on so much upper-body mass that it could slow him down.

“It’s just the angle,” he said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Nah, honestly, people comment on it, saying I’m going to be stiff and all this. I’m a professional. I know how to work out. It starts with genetics, but I’ve also been putting a lot of work in the weight room. It was the way I flexed it. A lot of people look like that.”

Conner may have a future as an Instagram influencer, but he says he’s focused entirely on preparing his body to play football, and muscles that look good on social media are only a side benefit.