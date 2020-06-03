Jets reopen facility Wednesday, will wrap up offseason program next week

Getty Images

After New Jersey cleared the way for professional sports to resume last month, the Jets said that they would reopen their training facility with a phased approach.

The first phase of that process got underway on Wednesday. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the team reopened their facility with a limited number of employees returning to work for the first time in nearly three months.

Coaches and players who aren’t rehabbing injuries still aren’t allowed in the building and it doesn’t look like any players will be back for the Jets until training camp.

Brian Costello of the New York Post was the first to report on Wednesday that the Jets will wrap up their offseason program next week and won’t hold a minicamp should the league allow one to happen. Another report on Wednesday added to the common sense view that the league is unlikely to go that route, but it appears the Jets have made up their minds already.