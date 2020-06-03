Kareem Jackson: We have to put action behind our words

Getty Images

The Broncos are one of many teams that have spent time this week talking about racism, police brutality and the killing of George Floyd and one of the team’s players said after Tuesday’s team meeting that talking is just a starting point.

Safety Kareem Jackson said that he wants to make sure that the conversations going on inside the organization wind up having an impact on the community as a whole. Jackson said that people “can talk about it until we’re blue in the face,” but that the words lose their meaning if they can’t find a way to put action behind them.

“We have to figure out what we can do not only as a team, but as an organization,” Jackson said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “How can we get out and impact the Denver community? Maybe we can put together a march as a team or something like that. We have to get out in the community and be heard. Just the opportunities we have as pro athletes, it’s huge for us to be heard and it’s huge for us to be in the community and see us and know we stand behind them.”

Jackson isn’t the first and won’t be the last to note that only first steps have been taken at this point and many will be joining him in looking for ways to turn the emotions of this week toward making the changes needed for progress in all facets of American life.