LaDainian Tomlinson: NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick a “black eye”

Getty Images

Over the weekend, a former NFL employee publicly criticized the league’s handling of the Colin Kaepernick situation. Now, a current NFL employee has spoken out against the league’s treatment of Kaepernick.

“It’s unfortunate and it’s sad and it’s a black eye on our league, no question about it,” Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson told Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I think now people are starting to appreciate what he did and they’re understanding of why he did what he did even though at the time he was telling us what he was doing it for. But people didn’t want to listen. They wanted to hijack the message and say, ‘Oh, he’s disrespecting the flag.’ Now when it’s blatant and it’s in your face, you have to accept the fact that, you know what, I was wrong. This is not right.”

How powerful would it be if the NFL and its owners were to send that same message in this moment? “We were wrong, and we are committed to changing our ways” is the kind of thing that would inspire millions to search their own hearts, to consider their own actions and attitudes, and to develop the comfort necessary to embrace real change in the way they think and act.