Luke Kuechly considering role with Panthers staff

Luke Kuechly may not be on the Panthers roster, but he’s still in their plans.

The retired linebacker may join the team as a pro scout, according to Bill Voth of the team’s official website.

According to the post, Kuechly is consdering the offer now, so putting out the news through the team’s communications department is either a pretty good sign he’s going to accept or at least a gentle nudge in that direction.

Kuechly was placed on the reserve/retired list Tuesday, allowing the team to spread out the cap hit on his remaining contract.