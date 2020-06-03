Odell Beckham “all in” on virtual offseason program

Getty Images

Browns receiver Odell Beckham continues to rehab from offseason core muscle surgery.

But new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Wednesday that Beckham is participating in the team’s voluntary virtual offseason program.

“He is all in,” Van Pelt said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “He’s been there, and it’s awesome.”

Beckham made 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns last season, his first in Cleveland. Everyone, including Beckham, expects more from him this season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and Van Pelt will have to figure out the balance between getting Beckham enough chances while spreading the ball around, including giving Nick Chubb enough carries. Chubb rushed for 1,494 yards last season.