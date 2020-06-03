Oklahoma State LB Amen Ogbongbemiga tests positive for COVID-19 after attending protests

Getty Images

Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga said via his Twitter account that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending protests in Tulsa.

“After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe,” Ogbongbemiga wrote.

Ogbongbemiga was a second-team All-Big 12 selection last season at Oklahoma State. According to Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN.com, Ogbongbemiga was one of 30 players to return to campus on Monday as the school begins to allow people back on campus. He will be quarantined in a different building on campus and re-tested.

With many NFL players attending various protests across the country in recent days, it seems inevitable that some players will soon test positive for the virus as well as a direct result. The protests represent some of the first mass gatherings of people in months in various locations since lockdowns had been implemented in an attempt to quell the spread of the virus.