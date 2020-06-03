Phillip Lindsay: New offense will be aggressive, simpler to learn

Getty Images

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay is on track to play for his third offensive coordinator in as many NFL seasons, but he doesn’t sound daunted by the prospect of learning another new offense.

While Lindsay hasn’t worked with new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur in person due to the move to a remote offseason program, he’s formed some opinions about what it will be like once the team is able to get on the field this year. One of them is that he doesn’t think it’s going to take long for everyone to get up to speed.

“I think it’s gonna be simpler for us to learn,” Lindsay said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “And I think it’s going to be aggressive. I just think that it’s what fits my style, and I’ve been able to adapt to every style, but I think that this style right here is something that is going to fit me, kind of like how my rookie year was. I’m excited about that.”

Lindsay averaged 5.4 yards per carry as a rookie and ran for more yards than he did in 2019 despite carrying the ball 32 more times in his second season. With Melvin Gordon on hand, a drop in carries from last year may be in the cards but his production won’t look too different if he can get back to those rookie ways.