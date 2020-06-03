Players unlikely to return to facilities until training camp

Getty Images

Despite some talk that NFL teams could have minicamps in June, that appears to be too optimistic a scenario for all 32 team facilities reopening.

Instead, people within the league expect players not to return to team facilities until training camps open, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

That’s the obvious conclusion to draw from the fact that different teams are operating in different cities and states that are on different paths to reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The league doesn’t like the idea of giving some teams an advantage of having on-field minicamp practices while other teams can only meet over videoconference.

The bigger question is whether all 32 teams will be able to reopen their facilities in time for training camp, which typically begins in mid- to late-July. At this point no one knows whether every state and municipality will be on board with NFL teams working in their facilities in six weeks or so, but the league is crossing its fingers that it will be able to begin on time.