Raiders commit to holding training camp in Nevada

Getty Images

The Raiders have committed to holding their training camp in Nevada after an NFL mandate was handed down earlier on Tuesday for all training camps across the league to be held at team facilities.

“The Raiders are in receipt of the league’s memo dictating that all 2020 training camps must be held at each team’s home facility,” the team said in a statement, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “We will follow the league’s protocol accordingly and begin preparations to host training camp at Raiders Headquarters in Henderson, Nevada. The Raiders would like to thank and acknowledge the city of Napa and the Napa Valley Marriott, which has been our summer home for 24 years. We will evaluate future training camp locations at a later date.”

Even with a team facility in Alameda, the Raiders had held their training camps in Napa instead. The plan for 2020 had been to continue with training camp in Napa before moving into their new headquarters in Henderson full time for the start of the season. However, the effects of the coronavirus and the NFL’s mandate for teams to stay in their home facilities have forced the team to change course.

Many teams travel to remote sites for training camp and the Raiders could still elect to return to their training camp home in Napa in future years. But the Raiders truly belong to Las Vegas now for the 2020 season.