Steelers plan to return to Saint Vincent College for 2021 training camp

Getty Images

There weren’t a lot of clubs affected by the NFL’s announcement that no teams will be going away for training camp this year, but the Steelers were in the small group that was planning to go elsewhere this summer.

Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania was set to be the spot for Steelers camp and the absence of the team will make for a strange summer on campus. The Steelers first used the school’s grounds for training camp in 1966 and they’ve been back every year since that first trip.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II released a statement on Wednesday saying the team plans to renew the tradition next year.

“We are disappointed for our fans and the city of Latrobe that we will not be able to hold our annual training camp at Saint Vincent College in 2020, but we are adhering to the policies and guidelines set forth from the NFL for teams that travel from their facilities each year,” Rooney said. “We look forward to returning to training camp at Saint Vincent College in 2021.”

The Steelers are scheduled to kick off the preseason against the Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game on August 6.