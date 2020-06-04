Alvin Kamara: I talked to Drew Brees, it’s time to be part of the solution

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara says he wants to move forward after addressing the recent comments quarterback Drew Brees made equating kneeling during the national anthem with disrespect for America.

Kamara posted on twitter a video of Fox News personality Laura Ingraham telling LeBron James to “Shut up and dribble” rather than express his political views, followed by Ingraham saying, “He’s allowed to have an opinion” regarding Brees. Kamara said black athletes are shut down when expressing their views.

“This is the reality we live in,” Kamara wrote. “This isn’t about pinning black against white, but more so about the narrative that is created when a black person speaks and when a white person speaks. Pay attention. This is why we protest! This is why we take a knee! To be HEARD. Nothing more.”

Kamara then added, however, that he had a good conversation with Brees.

“I’ve had a day to digest the comments that Drew made,” Kamara wrote. “I was disappointed and hurt. We talked and i explained to him where he dropped the ball and he understood. But now it’s time for us to be part of the solution, not the problem. We have to educate to progress.”

Publicly, at least, Brees’s teammates seem to be accepting his apology. But there’s work to be done about being part of the solution.