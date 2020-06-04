Alvin Kamara: I talked to Drew Brees, it’s time to be part of the solution

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 4, 2020, 3:38 PM EDT
Saints running back Alvin Kamara says he wants to move forward after addressing the recent comments quarterback Drew Brees made equating kneeling during the national anthem with disrespect for America.

Kamara posted on twitter a video of Fox News personality Laura Ingraham telling LeBron James to “Shut up and dribble” rather than express his political views, followed by Ingraham saying, “He’s allowed to have an opinion” regarding Brees. Kamara said black athletes are shut down when expressing their views.

“This is the reality we live in,” Kamara wrote. “This isn’t about pinning black against white, but more so about the narrative that is created when a black person speaks and when a white person speaks. Pay attention. This is why we protest! This is why we take a knee! To be HEARD. Nothing more.”

Kamara then added, however, that he had a good conversation with Brees.

“I’ve had a day to digest the comments that Drew made,” Kamara wrote. “I was disappointed and hurt. We talked and i explained to him where he dropped the ball and he understood. But now it’s time for us to be part of the solution, not the problem. We have to educate to progress.”

Publicly, at least, Brees’s teammates seem to be accepting his apology. But there’s work to be done about being part of the solution.

10 responses to “Alvin Kamara: I talked to Drew Brees, it’s time to be part of the solution

  2. very measured and intelligent commentary by Kamara.

    and he’s right about Laura Ingram on Fox News…she was wrong and hypocritical in the example he used. but if Kamara was truly trying to be non-divisive, he should have also listed the hundreds (maybe thousands) of similar hypocritical examples that can easily be found on CNN, MSNBC, NBC, CBS, ABC…pointing out one example on the conservative side of things in Fox news (and Kamara should have also noted Ingram long ago apologized for her obvious mistake) and not pointing out any on the liberal side of things (when there’s literally thousands of examples) is exactly what many in the black community are telling the white community about being willingly complicit.

    Kamara’s comments were spot on…his actions with only pointing out Ingram were willingly complicit in being divisive (to conservatives, obviously to liberals the pom poms are out).

    Hypocrisy abounds!

  4. So Kamara waited to speak with Brees and have an actual conversation before burning him at the stake virtually on Twitter?

    Hear that Michael Thomas?

  5. By being part of the solution, you mean the $5,000,000 he donated? The specific reference to the civil rights movement in his first statement? Drew’s apparent interpretation of disrespecting the flag simply refers to intentionally kneeling during the anthem, when the intent is to stand in unity. I mean, the guy even goes on to specifically mention that he stands with hand on heart to pay respects to his family that was in the military AND the civil rights movement.

    He has every right to be offended by those kneeling. That in no way detracts from what is going on in this world right now. I’m bummed to see him completely retract because people felt compelled to bully him into it. What a shame…

  6. Look in a mirror, guys!!! How many of you praised Brees for initially speaking out about the flag, yet i the past have written that athletes who just happen to be POC should keep their mouths shut and play? I know most will angrily dismiss his words, but just maybe one or two people out there can look beyond race and a dogmatic belief system to actually use their intellect and see he has a point. If you are thankfully that one or two, share your new ideas. That is the only way to get better. Just not being racist is not enough anymore.

    Is he talking to you?

  7. cobrala2 says:
    June 4, 2020 at 3:50 pm
    What IS the solution?

    ___________________________________________________________________________________________

    Non POC taking a step back to deeply consider the issues here: for them to speak, listen, learn, and then become an active ally in creating substantive change.

  8. tlrtucker says:
    June 4, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    “I’m bummed to see him completely retract because people felt compelled to bully him into it. What a shame…”

    ————

    Such is the sad state of discourse in the US these days. People pay lip service to wanting to “start a dialogue” and “have a conversation” and “address these issues” when all they really want is to play gotcha politics and tear people down.

    It takes two parties to have a conversation and it requires them both to listen. It cannot work if one party is afraid to speak their mind for fear of reprisal.

  9. tlrtucker says:
    June 4, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    He has every right to be offended by those kneeling. That in no way detracts from what is going on in this world right now. I’m bummed to see him completely retract because people felt compelled to bully him into it. What a shame…

    __________________________________________________________________________________________

    As stated by no person of color ever. Privilege much?

    Also, ask Brees if he is being bullied. He didn’t seem to mind the negative attention a few months ago when he did that bring your bible to school thing for the org that has loudly and publicly fought against LGBTQ human rights. But that doesn’t fit your idea of the world where someone who feels like you do realizes their mistake, and actually cares that their myopic views hurt people they respect.

Leave a Reply

