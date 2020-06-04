Brian Flores avoids kneeling discussion, saying that “the spotlight needs to be on George Floyd”

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
Getty Images

Dolphins coach Brian Flores, the first coach to speak out about the murder of George Floyd with a written statement, met with reporters via videoconference on Thursday. Flores was asked about an important related topic: Kneeling during the national anthem to bring more attention to the problem of police brutality against African-Americans and persons of color.

“For me the spotlight needs to be on George Floyd, justice for George Floyd,” Flores said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “Condolences for his family. We’re in agreement. It’s not often that everyone is in agreement on a topic.”

Flores added that he supports the ability of players to participate in the ongoing protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd.

“They have a right to protest and I support their right to protest,” Flores said. “Even more than that, it’s about being careful. I want my players [to] be careful.”

As the protests continue away from the field, it remains to be seen whether the protests will linger into September — and whether players and others will exercise their right to protest during the anthem. If games were played this weekend, the kneeling would be inevitable and widespread. Three months from now, things could be better.

Of course, they also could be worse. Or possibly unchanged. Absent real steps toward change by Labor Day, the anthem protests of 2016-17 seem destined to return to the forefront for the NFL. And that likely won’t be a topic on which everyone will be in agreement, even though it should be.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Brian Flores avoids kneeling discussion, saying that “the spotlight needs to be on George Floyd”

  1. Interesting, most people seem to feel “the spotlight needs to be on me as I show you how woke I am”. Agree Coach. The Floyd family should be the focus. And honest, frank, and even uncomfortable discussion needs to follow. But it wont, because one side isnt allowed to express themselves. That is really the biggest obstacle in this. If that “other side” were to bring up facts about crime, bring about facts about life in the ‘hood, etc, as a way to have a discussion about EVERYONE changing, they would be flamed as racist. Until one side is ready to own their history of racism and the other side is willing to own their roles in this as well, we will keep chasing our tails. We all need to be better. We need to raise our kids better. ALL of us. Until this shifts to that, it will go nowhere. This current position of “white people need to change” is not going to get us to finish line.

  2. No one is kneeling at this point as no sports are being played.

    Lets stick to the issues at hand: racism and unchecked violence by a minority of police. By doing so, we may be able to actually make headway on the problem. Instead, we get reporters hoping to obtain controversy on a tertiary topic that will inflame and divide and slow real progress.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.