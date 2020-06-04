Cam Heyward wants to stay with Steelers, but “I have to be ready either way”

Getty Images

Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward said in January that he would be “more than happy” to have talks with the team about a contract extension, but the ball hasn’t really gotten rolling on that front.

Heyward is in the final year of his current deal and said the two sides had some preliminary conversations, but they haven’t talked for a while. While that hasn’t changed his desire to stay put, Heyward said that he will be ready for whatever path things take in the coming months.

“We [assume] something will get done, but assuming — I will always use that saying: If you assume, that makes an ass out of you and me,” Heyward said, via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com. “I have to be ready either way. I would love to be here for the rest of my career, and I feel I have plenty of good years ahead of me playing at a high level.”

Heyward was named a first-team All-Pro in 2019, which was the second time in three seasons that he received that honor. He had 83 tackles, nine sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery en route to that selection.