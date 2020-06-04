The Chris Simms top 40 QBs countdown, No. 28: Ryan Fitzpatrick

Posted by Mike Florio on June 4, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT
Chris Simms top 40 QBs: Ryan Fitzpatrick
Getty Images

On Thursday, we paused the Chris Simms Top 40 quarterback countdown on PFT Live in order to devote the full show to the ongoing conversation regarding a moment of profound change in America. On Wednesday, we unveiled two more.

Quarterback No. 28 is a quarterback who seemingly has played for 28 teams.

Ryan Fitzpatrick actually has played for only eight teams, and he’s 12 spots higher on the list than teammate Tua Tagovailoa. In 2020, if coach Brian Flores decides that Fitzpatrick gives the Dolphins a better chance to win this year, Fitzpatrick will play some more.

And if he plays, he’ll add to a career that has seen him throw 210 touchdown passes. That’s good for No. 38 on the all-time list. More than Kurt Warner. More than Randall Cunningham. More than Phil Simms. More than Ken Anderson. More than Bobby Layne, Ken Stabler, Bob Griese, Sammy Baugh, Otto Graham, Joe Namath, Norm Van Brocklin, Troy Aikman, and Roger Staubach.

During Wednesday’s show, we had highlights of Fitzpatrick’s touchdown passes from each of his eight teams. It quickly became clear that he has thrown touchdown passes to a wide variety of players, including more than a few current and future Hall of Famers.

Here’s the full list, working from 2018 back to 2005: Preston Williams, DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki, Albert Wilson, Allen Hurns, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, O.J. Howard, DeSean Jackson, Adam Humphries, Cameron Brate, Luke Stocker, Charles Sims, Eric Decker, Quincy Enunwa, Brandon Marshall, Matt Forte, Jalin Marshall, Bilal Powell, Devin Smith, Jeremy Kerley, Chris Ivory, DeAndre Hopkins, J.J. Watt, Damaris Johnson, Andre Johnson, Alfred Blue, Arian Foster, Ryan Griffin, Nate Washington, Chris Johnson, Taylor Thompson, Delanie Walker, Justin Hunter, Kendall Wright, Michael Preston, Scott Chandler, Donald Jones, Lee Smith, Steve Johnson, T.J. Graham, Brad Smith, C.J. Spiller, Fred Jackson, David Nelson, Derek Hagan, Naaman Roosevelt, David Martin, Lee Evans, Roscoe Parrish, Terrell Owens, Chad Johnson, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Glenn Holt, Chris Henry, Kevin Curtis, Isaac Bruce, and Torry Holt.

More names could be added to the 58 players who have caught touchdown passes from Fitzpatrick.

More from Chris Simms top 40 QBs list:

No. 40: Tua Tagovailoa

No. 39: Dwayne Haskins

No. 38: Mitchell Trubisky

No. 37: Justin Herbert

No. 36: Taysom Hill

No. 35: Jarrett Stidham

No. 34: Tyrod Taylor

No. 33: Jameis Winston

No. 32: Case Keenum

No. 31: Nick Foles

No. 30: Gardner Minshew II

No. 29: Teddy Bridgewater

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “The Chris Simms top 40 QBs countdown, No. 28: Ryan Fitzpatrick

  4. I respect that there’s gonna be disagreements here, but c’mon, he threw for 3,500 yards in 13 starts on a bad team, would’ve broken 4,000 if he had gotten to start all 16 games.

    Fitz is CLEARLY better than Daniel Jones and Josh Allen, and arguably better than Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Drew Lock, Derek Carr, Andy Dalton, Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, and Joe Burrow (for the moment).

    Just proves once again Fitz is the most underrated QB in the league.

  5. Fitz-magic is clearly better than all those QBs.
    Fitz-tragic makes Nathan Peterman look like an All-Pro.
    How to tell which one you’re looking at on any given day? Can’t be done….

  6. Before anyone makes a joke about all of Fitzmagic’s interceptions for touchdowns, here’s his status among the NFL QB Pick Six Active Leaders and it ain’t that bad.

    Rank Player Pick6
    1 Drew Brees 27
    2 Philip Rivers 24
    3 Eli Manning 22
    4 Matthew Stafford 20
    5 Matt Ryan 17
    6 Ben Roethlisberger 16
    7 Tom Brady 14
    7 Andy Dalton 14
    7 Matt Schaub 14
    10 Blake Bortles 13
    10 Ryan Fitzpatrick 13
    12 Jameis Winston 11
    13 Kirk Cousins 10

  7. Fitz-magic always seems to have the uncanny ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory over the course of his career. Remember, he was part of the reason the Patriots have such a good track record over the Bills. His untimely interceptions led to more than one defeat.

    Just to add, I love this dude…Has a huge heart, sense of humor, and is super intelligent. Family man. Ever see that video from a few years back where his son was answering math questions from the media?

  8. stexan says:
    June 4, 2020 at 6:21 pm
    Fitz-magic is clearly better than all those QBs.
    Fitz-tragic makes Nathan Peterman look like an All-Pro.
    How to tell which one you’re looking at on any given day? Can’t be done….

    ———

    And that’s the rub with Fitzmagic. Dude can ball out one week and then stink it up the next. Still, I love the guy. He plays like there is no tomorrow and his teammates seem to just get behind him whenever he is on the field.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.