Coaches may return to team facilities as of Friday

More than two months after team facilities closed due to the pandemic, coaches will be able to return to work tomorrow.

The NFL has sent a memo to all teams, a copy of which PFT has obtained, informing them that coaching staffs may return to team facilities as of Friday. “[T]his may occur only if your club has otherwise received necessary permission from state and local governments to reopen its facility,” the memo explains.

Members of the coaching staff will count toward the maximum number of team employees who may be present at the facility. As of Friday, the maximum increases to 100, subject to appropriate regulations.

“Coaches and other football staff, particularly those who may be in a higher risk category or who have concerns about their own health conditions, are expected to speak with the club medical staff or personal physician about any special precautions or other accommodations that may be appropriate for their particular circumstances,” the memo explains. “In addition, we will work with club medical staffs to implement a program of COVID-19 testing for the coaching staff and other football personnel prior to players returning to club facilities.”

Multiple head coaches are over the age of 60, and some have other health conditions (like prior bouts with cancer) that make them vulnerable to a serious outcome, if infected by the coronavirus. It will be critical to keep them from becoming infected.