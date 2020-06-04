Colts RB coach Tom Rathman doesn’t think Jonathan Taylor will have fumbling issues

Getty Images

Running back Jonathan Taylor posted a lot of impressive numbers while at Wisconsin and he wound up as a second-round pick of the Colts in April as a result of that work.

His stat sheet wasn’t without some negatives, however. Taylor fumbled 18 times during his three seasons in school. That topic came up during Colts running backs coach Tom Rathman’s conference call on Thursday and Rathman explained why he doesn’t think fumbling will be a problem at the professional level.

“We’ve talked about it. We’ve talked about our four points of pressure and the way that we carry the football,” Rathman said, via Kevin Bowen of 1075TheFan.com. “I think it’s just the fundamentals of the game and the way you carry the football. He can improve the way he carries the football. Looking at film, he understands that, and he understands what we are asking our players to do when we talk about ball security and how important it is. I don’t really think there’s an issue there and I think that he’ll get it corrected with the development of basic fundamentals that we harp on every day.”

Taylor, Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines will be sharing time in the backfield for Indianapolis this season and fumbles from any of them would be a sure way to fall behind in the pecking order.