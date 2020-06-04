Demario Davis calls Drew Brees apology “true leadership”

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees heard negative reactions from his teammates on Wednesday, but a Thursday apology has been met with a warmer reception from one member of the team.

On Wednesday, Brees said that he will never agree with someone disrespecting the United States flag in response to a question about a possible reprisal of players protesting racial inequality and police brutality by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem. Those comments were met with negative reactions from some Saints players and Brees wrote on Thursday that “it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused” after speaking to some of them.

Linebacker Demario Davis was asked about Brees’ apology during an appearance on CNN Thursday. Davis said it is “not easy” to admit when you’re wrong and that he thinks others can learn from Brees’ reaction.

“I think that is a form of true leadership,” Davis said. “That’s taking ownership. What we had hoped the first time was that Drew would elaborate more on racism and the sentiments of the black community. He admitted he missed the mark. For him to come out and say ‘I missed the mark, I’ve been insensitive but what I’m going to start doing is listening and learning from the black community and finding ways that I can help them.’ I think that’s a model for all of America. . . . For him to admit that he was wrong and say I can do better and I will do better. I think that is leadership at its finest.”

Davis has joined members of the Pelicans to help lead a Social Justice Leadership Coalition formed by Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson and closed the interview by saying “the most important thing” is fixing the systematic injustice in American society.