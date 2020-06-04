Drew Brees apologizes again

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees has issued a second apology for his widely criticized comments likening kneeling during the national anthem to disrespecting America.

Brees posted a video on Instagram looking into the camera, saying again that he’s sorry, and promising to work for change.

“I know there’s not much I can say that would make things better right now, but I just want you to see in my eyes how sorry I am for the comments I made yesterday,” Brees said. “I am sorry, and I will do better, and I will be part of the solution, and I am your ally.”

Brees said he will champion causes that work for equality for black people. But he did not say whether he has changed his view of kneeling during the national anthem, which was the central issue that saw him take so much criticism from players around the league, including on the Saints.

Teammates indicated that they accepted Brees’s apology, but this issue likely won’t go away, and the national anthem before the Saints’ first game will be watched closely, for what Brees does and what his teammates do.