Drew Brees’ apology leaves one specific question unanswered

June 4, 2020
Wednesday’s on-camera comments from Saints quarterback Drew Brees sparked a loud and sustained reaction, prompting Brees to issue a written apology on Thursday. There is one important question that is unanswered by the apology, when comparing the apology to the original comments.

“In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem,” Brees says in his written apology, “I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country.”

In the specific context of the apology, it works. When compared to the original comments, it’s a little confusing.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees said Wednesday when asked whether more players will kneel during the anthem in light of recent events.

Did “never” not mean never? Or does he now, less than a day after reiterating his position first articulated nearly four years ago, believe that kneeling during the anthem does not amount to disrespecting the flag?

It’s an important question that Brees needs to answer in order to fully and fairly process his apology. Ideally, he’ll do so not in a written statement but in the same format that the original comments were delivered, on camera and speaking extemporaneously, giving teammates, fans, media, anyone a chance to hear the words, study the facial expressions and the demeanor, and ultimately conclude whether he has sufficiently explained how and why he decided to abandon in less than 24 hours comments that reflected his clear, unambiguous, and supposedly permanent beliefs on the question of whether kneeling in peaceful protest during the anthem amounts to disrespect of the of the flag.

If he still believes that kneeling amounts to disrespect, some would say his apology is hollow. If, as the argument would go, he still believes that kneeling amounts to disrespect, then he still believes, even after recent events, that Kaepernick’s methods supersede a message that we all should have heeded in 2016.

So that’s the next step in this. If, as he seems to believe, his words were not “perceived” correctly, Brees needs to explain, not in writing but with his own voice, whether he still believes that kneeling reflects disrespect to the flag, or whether the events that unfolded on Wednesday have caused him to abandon that view.

If it’s the latter, Brees should consider taking the message once step farther and declaring with passion and conviction that anyone who believes that kneeling during the anthem constitutes disrespect should change their views in the same way that he has, and should embrace the message that Kaepernick was trying to send but that was lost in the presumption that his protest was about something that it was not.

19 responses to “Drew Brees’ apology leaves one specific question unanswered

  1. If, as Aaron Rodgers stated, it’s not about the flag than why kneel during the anthem and while the flag is being displayed? Drew had no reason to apologize. Why? For having a different opinion on the matter? Kneel all you want, I’ll kneel with you but if it’s not about the flag, why do it in front of the flag while the anthem is being played? Contrary to what the media tells you…although racism exists and unfortunately probably always will, it’s not systemic. The numbers tell the opposite tale…look em up! Lastly, the general sentiment across this country is in line with what Drew said. Just look at what happened to NFL attendance and television ratings when that garbage was going on…tells you all you need to know about how people felt about it…regardless of color.

  2. How odd is it, we are so hung up on words that offend. Yet these same players that deserve an apology find no offense in the video after video after video of the burning, destroying ,looting of businesses. Video after video after video of violence’s as ones are left on the ground as these protestors move on to someone else. None of the individual business owners or ones left beat up on the street deserve any less than what these players find offensive.

  3. We live in a democracy and despite the ugliness that we have been living lately, this country still stands for free speech. Drew didn’t need to answer anything in the same way that the kneeling QB didn’t answer anything. Too much virtue signaling lately.

  4. Kneeling is 100% disrespect to the flag and the country. However I believe that showing that disrespect is meant to shine a light on the social issue in a country that that flag represents. The problem is kneeling for the flag and the anthem is highly polarizing and the discussion loses focus on the real matter.

  5. From what was written, it appears that Brees apologized that his comments lacked awareness and hurt people, but he did not say that his comments were wrong or that he had a change of heart.

  6. SaintsGotRobbed says:

    June 4, 2020 at 11:23 am

    Because at first Colin was sitting during the anthem and everybody had a hissyfit about that, so a conversation with a former ranger was had where the ranger suggest he at least take a knee instead of sitting so that is what he started doing.

  7. Athletes can have a lot of influence on public opinion in our society.
    Like it or not.
    They don’t have to use that influence.
    They have the right to remain silent.
    But once they step into the oven of public opinion
    then they have to handle the heat.
    Nobody is liked by everybody and that’s just the way it is.

  8. Since when did voicing oneself in non-defensive manner become offensive?

    Have we really turned that soft as a nation?

  9. You protest during the anthem because you have every eye on you. The NFL is their platform, they use it how they see fit. When would be the best time for them to protest? During commercial break? Brees and others are entitled to their opinion. Just stop making it about the flag and the anthem. How many times do the players have to explain that it’s not about the flag or the soldiers? It’s about what that flag is supposed to mean TO and FOR EVERYONE.

  10. Mike, you’re absolutely correct.
    Always spot-on with your columns.
    Great job keeping us informed.
    America needs your wisdom right now.

  11. Brees has always supported his community

    Brees kneeled with his team mates

    Brees said something stupid

    Brees apologized and without the qualifier “May have offended”

    So lets move on and quit trying to find fault. America needs to unite and heal.

  12. “If, as Aaron Rodgers stated, it’s not about the flag than why kneel during the anthem and while the flag is being displayed?
    ======================================
    Would you notice any other time?

  13. Why is the American flag even shown at an NFL game? Overseas, the only time you see a flag is when two teams from two different regions or countries are playing against one another.

  14. I’ve always believed that a person’s true feelings are represented initially… He was the least filtered initially and subsequently changed the narrative when he found himself needing damage control…

    I don’t respect either of his comments but he shows no spine by doing damage control… If you feel that way, stick to it and face your opposition…

    If you went to Malcolm Jenkins and said, “ hey you are wrong “… do you think he’s going to back down ? Be a man… Show a spine… Stick to what you truly believe… Otherwise, you’re a coward as well as naive…

  15. To me, his apology was really well articulated. To me, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” still means what he says, he’s just awakened to the fact long known by Rodgers and others that kneeling was never about “disrespecting” the flag. So we now know he still opposes burning the flag.

  16. “ Ugadogs21 says:
    So lets move on and quit trying to find fault. America needs to unite and heal.”

    Not so fast. We can’t unite and heal without systemic change to our criminal justice system. Anyone who opposes that or opposes bringing attention to the problem should be held accountable, not given a free pass.

  19. Is it such bad thing to respect both Kaepernick and Brees .
    Agree or disagree they both have the right to feel the way that they do .
    it’s called freedom
    I know most don’t respect freedom anymore .

