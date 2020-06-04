Eagles reopening facilities with limited employees Monday

Getty Images

The Eagles will partially reopen the NovaCare Complex and Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, the team announced.

Although coaches are eligible to return to the facility, the Eagles will continue their virtual offseason program remotely.

The Eagles’ facilities closed March 13.

“Over the last 12 weeks, our organization has remained connected, united, and focused on our preparations for the upcoming season,” the team said in a statement. “We have been planning for and will begin a phased approach of gradually returning a limited number of employees to the NovaCare Complex and Lincoln Financial Field beginning Monday, June 8 in compliance with the state and local guidelines, NFL policies, and in consultation with medical experts. While the majority of our employees will continue to work from home, the virtual collaboration over the past three months has proven that the contributions and value of our employees is not dependent upon their physical presence at the facility.

“Coaches and players will continue their preparations for the 2020 season remotely, with the goal of returning to the facility for training camp in July.

“We look forward to taking this step to re-open our facilities. We will remain in close communication with the league and public officials as we monitor developments, and will follow all necessary guidelines and precautions to maintain a healthy and safe environment for our employees.”

NFL teams were allowed to partially reopen facilities May 6, but Philadelphia’s stay-at-home order does not expire until Friday. The Eagles will not be allowed to have more than 100 people combined at a single time at the NovaCare Complex and Lincoln Financial Field.