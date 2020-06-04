Jake Fromm apologizes for racist texts

Getty Images

Racist text messages that Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm sent last year were posted online today, prompting an apology from Fromm.

In the texts, which were dated March 16, 2019, Fromm said he thinks “guns are good” but then added, “Just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha.”

Shortly after images of the texts were posted online, Fromm released an apology and said he had also apologized in a team meeting.

“I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words ‘elite white people’ in a text message conversation,” Fromm wrote. “Although I never meant to imply that I am an ‘elite white person,’ as stated later in the conversation, there’s no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. While it was poor, my heart is not. Now, more than ever, is the time for support and togetherness and I stand against racism 100%. I promise to commit myself to being a part of the solution in this country. I addressed my teammates and coaches in a team meeting today and I hope they see this incident is not representative of the person I am. Again, I’m truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness.”

At the time Fromm wrote the texts, he was Georgia’s starting quarterback. He was selected by the Bills in the fifth round of this year’s NFL draft.