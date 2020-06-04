Kyle Shanahan unbothered by 49ers coaches being unable to return to facility

Getty Images

The NFL is allowing coaches to return to team facilities as long as state and local mandates allow it. That means 31 of 32 teams can have coaches return Friday.

The 49ers are the only team not allowed back in the building with a Santa Clara County order preventing their return yet.

“I mean, it is what it is,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said in a conference call Thursday. “I’m not too upset about it. Yeah, you want every advantage possible, but our county is not there yet and it doesn’t bother me that much because I do understand. Plus, the players aren’t allowed in. Us coaches, we can meet like we’re doing right now on zoom. We can go to the office and do it also. So, it doesn’t bother me if coaches want to go up to the office right now and get some stuff done because we haven’t been there in 90 days. That’s all good, but the players aren’t there. So, you’re not getting a big advantage. Nothing that we can’t do on zoom meetings. So, I would feel differently if other players were allowed in the building in other places. That would be a huge disadvantage for us, but until guys can start working with players, it doesn’t bother me.”

The Eagles announced Thursday their coaches will continue to work remotely for now.