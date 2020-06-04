Michael Thomas accepts Drew Brees’ apology, want to get “back to the movement”

Posted by Josh Alper on June 4, 2020, 1:29 PM EDT
Wide receiver Michael Thomas was one of several Saints players to share negative reactions to Drew Brees‘ comments on Wednesday and he’s joined teammate Demario Davis in responding to Brees’ apology on Thursday.

Brees said his comments about respecting the American flag “were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country” as part of a lengthy post that acknowledged the pain his words caused other people. Thomas wrote on Twitter that he’s accepted Brees’ apology and wants to turn attention back to the more pressing matters of the day.

“One of my brothers made a public statement yesterday that I disagreed with,” Thomas wrote. “He apologized & I accept it because that’s what we are taught to do as Christians. Now back to the movement! #GeorgeFloyd

The rebukes from Saints players on Wednesday suggested that things could be uncomfortable in the locker room once the team is able to get back together this summer. There will likely be more conversations in the future, but the reactions of Thomas and Davis show that there’s already been some progress on easing the tension.

  3. So the Christian thing to do is to publicly castigate your “friend” on social media and pile on until he apologizes, then accept his apology for daring to have an opinion of his own?

    How mighty “Christian” of you.

  4. Saints just cleared some cap space and have a really tight roster. Wouldn’t it be just a little bit funny if they gave Colin Kaepernick a contract?

  5. Disappointed in you, Brees. You had it right the first time. Of course, if you value your relationship with teammates more than principles, that’s your right too. Unlike the mob that savaged you despite all you’ve done for them, I’m not out for your head. Just wished you had stood your ground is all.

  6. Yes, the good old movement of looting on those so called “peaceful protests”.

  8. Drew may have gotten lucky. Apparently, if you aren’t a high profile professional athlete, they have much more in store for you when you don;t parrot the Marxist Leftist Approved Narrative. Take for example the following:

    “Sacramento Kings play-by-play announcer Grant Napear announced his resignation after tweeting “ALL LIVES MATTER” in a response to former Kings All-Star DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins tweeted at Napear and asked for his thoughts on Black Lives Matter. Napear quoted the tweet and ended his response with “ALL LIVES MATTER.”

    He made the mistake of expressing an opinion that is not officially approved, and he lost his job, and his radio show. That’s for starters. Rioters will soon be at his door setting fire to his house and assaulting his wife and children.

    It’s all so ridiculous. But let’s make this dystopia permanent. Vote Biden 2020. “Don’t Know What To Do? Vote Mr Magoo!”

  9. You think things are bad now? Just think how bad things will get when there’s a hung jury due to inability to convict on the 2nd degree murder charge. By upping the charge, the DA made it more difficult to get a conviction.

    Pass the popcorn, we have front row seats at the end of the world, might as well enjoy your time left.

  10. That is a Saints PR statement all the way. Look at ANY of Thomas’s prior posts. He commonly uses double negatives and makes egregious errors throughout.

  11. Drew Brees got my respect yesterday for stating a truth.

    Michael Thomas and others got him back on the plantation today. Brees mad Thomas tens of millions.

    Now, Brees has nobody. All respect lost.

  13. It’s all so ridiculous. But let’s make this dystopia permanent. Vote Biden 2020. “Don’t Know What To Do? Vote Mr Magoo!”
    ——
    So funny that you don’t acknowledge all the horrible things your president has said about this or the role he’s played in race relations these last 4 years and instead want to blame it all on the left. Must be nice to live in that kind of bubble.

  14. So nice to see the understanding from the black players. Brees’ remarks were honest and what he believes. Those remarks weren’t racist. Why should Brees have to apologize at all? It is time for the black perspective to cease being the only perspective. This sense of perpetual victimization needs to end. The facts can refute all the tripe these players are spewing. And it is time they should have to face that they aren’t victims.

  15. “The movement”? Is that the one that includes the popular new idea, “defind the police”? You just had a free preview of what that would be like when various governors and mayors ordered their police forces to stand down as their cities were burned to the ground and looted. If you liked that free preview, definitely sign up for the long-term subscription.

  16. A lot of these remarks on this website are sure signs of closet racism. You all are still deflecting from the underlying point. Cowardly using the internet as your platform instead of getting out in the real world and trying to understand. Deflecting more and more, coming up with other reason not to deal with the issue of black people unjustly dying at the hands of police. I know most of you reading this are between 30-60 years old and are white men who probably have never experienced what black men are talking about. This is your time to get educated and make a change so that we ALL can be happy.

  19. Brushing up against brees while on the saints is about as counterproductive to one’s career as colliding with a brick wall without a helmet on…

    Michael Thomas did the smart thing for himself by giving him absolution and not making a public spectacle out of it… He has 100 million reasons to keep the peace…

    It can’t sit well in his stomach that drew would come out, at the worst possible time since the 1994 OJ trial, to make a contradictory statement that can only inflame racial tension on the team…

  20. Cave into mob rule or be blindly labeled a racist. I’m glad I haven’t purchased Sunday ticket yet, no way in hell I’m giving this league any of my money until they encourage real dialog. Until then they can enjoy empty seats and far less people spending money on NFL sunday ticket.

