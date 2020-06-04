Michael Thomas accepts Drew Brees’ apology, want to get “back to the movement”

Getty Images

Wide receiver Michael Thomas was one of several Saints players to share negative reactions to Drew Brees‘ comments on Wednesday and he’s joined teammate Demario Davis in responding to Brees’ apology on Thursday.

Brees said his comments about respecting the American flag “were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country” as part of a lengthy post that acknowledged the pain his words caused other people. Thomas wrote on Twitter that he’s accepted Brees’ apology and wants to turn attention back to the more pressing matters of the day.

“One of my brothers made a public statement yesterday that I disagreed with,” Thomas wrote. “He apologized & I accept it because that’s what we are taught to do as Christians. Now back to the movement! #GeorgeFloyd”

The rebukes from Saints players on Wednesday suggested that things could be uncomfortable in the locker room once the team is able to get back together this summer. There will likely be more conversations in the future, but the reactions of Thomas and Davis show that there’s already been some progress on easing the tension.