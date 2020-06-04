Nyheim Hines hoping for more opportunities in 2020

Getty Images

The Colts drafted Jonathan Taylor in the second round this year, but that hasn’t stopped them from talking about finding sizable roles for Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines in the offense.

While Mack and Taylor are seen as options for early-down work, Hines is viewed as a player who will be making his contributions in the passing game. It’s a role that’s led to 107 catches over the last two seasons and Hines is hoping for even more chances now that Philip Rivers is playing quarterback in Indianapolis.

“I’m very excited. Been waiting two or three years, just trying to catch balls and hopefully I get a little bit more opportunity. I’m going to try and earn that. As a running back, we’re the safety valve,” Hines said, via the team’s website. “I’ve always thought I was the safety valve that can take a five-yard dump and turn it into 50. That’s really what I’ve been planning on doing the last two years and hopefully show glimpses of it. I would love to do that this year and I think with Philip back there, there would be a great possibility of it.”

Rivers had several backs who filled that role while he was with the Chargers. All-purpose back Darren Sproles was one of those players and Hines, who also returns punts, said it’s “cool” to hear comparisons to the veteran. If the role he hopes to fill materializes, he’ll likely hear some more of them in the future.