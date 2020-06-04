Packers issue powerful video calling for change

Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have created a video calling for change in the wake of recent events. It is powerful.

It features the faces and voices of multiple Packers players, both white and black. The speakers include coach Matt LaFleuer and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Antiquated laws and legislation need to be amended or repealed, especially those that prejudicially bias people of color,” Rodgers says in the video.

“The right actions speak a lot louder than the right words,” LaFleur adds.

But these are the words that resonate the most, from offensive lineman Billy Turner.

“I’m a human,” Turner says. “Just like all of you. My blood is red and my heart pumps that blood. I’m a human too.”

There is no middle ground on this issue of basic human rights, because this issue is fundamental to American and Judeo-Christian values. All men and women are created equal. All are guaranteed the fundamental rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. God loves us all, regardless of what we look like.

We are all human; the fact that it’s so obvious makes the need to say it incomprehensible. And the mottos in which so many of us take pride are meaningless if they are not honored and respected as to everyone.

It’s time for justice for all, once and for all. The point is undeniable, even if to date it has been unattainable. The decision of organizations like the Packers to use their platforms to call for change that should have come long ago will help to ensure that this moment will be the moment that gets us to the place where we really want to go.

The place where we should have been 244 years ago.