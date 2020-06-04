Pro Football Hall of Fame reopening Wednesday

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will reopen to the public Wednesday.

The Hall, which is located in Canton, Ohio, closed its museum doors to the public March 16 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operations personnel have prepared for reopening by thoroughly cleaning all areas of the museum multiple times.

Staff members also have placed markings and stanchions throughout the museum to help guests maintain proper physical distancing and to guide them in an orderly, one-way flow through the exhibits. They installed acrylic barriers in several areas, including guest services and the Hall of Fame store.

The Hall will require a temperature check before entry, and everyone must wear a mask inside the building.

Hands-on exhibits will remain closed or off-line.

The Hall will operate under its summer hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.